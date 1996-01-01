VOC Emission Control System Source: American Environmental International, Inc. (AEI)

Emission controls for heat set web offset presses by condensation and filtration are proven at more than 100 installations. Printkleen meets or exceeds all applicable EPA regulations. The system achieves the high-efficiency cleanup by removing VOC's at three stages. Solvent-rich emissions are cleaned as they pass through the condenser, auto-filter and finally the mist eliminator.

The system's annual operating expense is limited to electricity to run the fans, a supply of low-cost filter rolls, and detergent to clean the condenser. It needs no warm up or idling cycle, and annual maintenance consists of changing the filter roll approximately once per month and activating the built-in, low expense cleaning cycle four to six times per year depending on operations.

Solvents are collected from all three of the cleanup stages. The condensed solvents that are recovered from the condenser, auto-filter, and mist eliminator are cleaned through a solvent filter, dewatered and then stored in a solvent storage tank. At the same time, while the exhaust cools, heat is recovered by the condenser, providing a substantial supply of heated air for dryers, work areas, warehouses, and/or dock areas.

