Travelling Bed Filter System Source: American Environmental International, Inc. (AEI)

The Series 200-F automatic indexing travelling bed filter removes submicron size particulate, aerosols and odors from a variety of industrial exhaust applications. This filter is particularly suitable for the control of oily, odorous, and corrosive contaminants and smoke present in process exhaust streams.

The design of the filter allows for low capital investment, low operating and maintenance costs, and effective control of contaminants discharged from industrial processes, according to the company. The series filter is designed to automatically index a portion of new filter material into the exhaust inlet chamber. The indexing is controlled by automatic instrumentation that continuously monitors the condition of the filter. An electric motor is periodically energized on demand to move a new portion of filter media into position. The filter rills are available in 30-ft., 100-ft., or 500-ft. lengths.

The standard high-efficiency filter material is capable of removing up to 99% of particulate matter greater than 0.5 micron in size from the process exhaust. The special carbon impregnated filter material is capable of removing VOC's and odors from the process exhaust.

American Environmental International, 725 West University Drive, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Phone: 800-343-8601; Fax: 847-342-8500

