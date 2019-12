thermal oxidizers,VOC Emission Control,EPA Compliance,cor-pak,ash handling

ABB Air Preheater, Inc. designs, manufactures and installs the Combu-Changer® recuperative thermal oxidizers.The Combu-Changer® regenerative oxidizer destroys up to 99% of VOC's for low LEL concentration process exhaust streams with 95% heat recovery. For higher concentrations of LEL, the COR-PAK® recuperative oxidizers provide up to 82% heat recovery.

