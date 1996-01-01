Spectrophotometer and Sealed Ampoules Combine For Water Analysis Tasks

The new Spectronic Instruments' SPECTRONIC 20 GENESYS spectrophotometer in combination with CHEMetrics Vacu-vials, which are self-filling ampoules...

N/Actronic Instruments SPECTRONIC 20 GENESYS spectrophotometer in combination with Spectronic Instruments Vacu-vials, which are self-filling ampoules, make up a system for the water analysis laboratory that is said to provide reproducible results quickly and accurately. With more than 30 relevant testing kits available from CHEMetrics, plus optional calibration kits if required, the analytical procedure is said to be simple. Each vacuum sealed ampoule contains a unit dose of pre-measured reagent, eliminating exposure of personnel to chemicals. Test kits for chlorine (free and total), phosphate, COD, nitrate, oxygen (dissolved), and ammonia (nitrogen) are included in the product line.

The analyst simply snaps the tip of the vial in the water sample and an analytically correct amount of sample is drawn into the vial to mix with the reagent. The sample is then ready for instrument readout, typically in two minutes or less. The SPECTRONIC 20 GENESYS spectrophotometer reads the results either directly as a concentration, or converts the percent transmission reading to concentration with the calibration insert supplied with the test kit.

Designed for bench-top use, the compact instrument has a two-line, 20 character LCD readout; IO function keys for simple A/T/C measurements; versatile sample handling accessories; remote computer operation and printer link; and a three-year warranty.

For more information, call:

<%=company%> at 800-654-9955 or 716-248-4000, or <%=company%> at 888-356-9026.