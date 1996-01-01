Magnesium-Based Adsorbent Source: Martin Marietta Magnesia Specialties, LLC

Designed for potable water treatment and certified to NSF Standard 60, the FloMag G-PWT is a patented, granular magnesium-based adsorbent. It can be used for acid neutralization and applications requiring removal of soluble cationic heavy metals including lead, copper and zinc using filter bed or column technology. Additional applications include potable water with a pH greater than 4 and metal concentrations up to 25 mg/l. The water is pumped through a column or filter bed at a controlled flow rate where this product neutralizes acids to form soluble salts and to precipitate heavy metals. It also functions as a filter and/or adsorbent to capture insoluble metals.

