Lyons Named EPA Midwest Regional Administrator

U.S. EPA Administrator Carol M. Browner on Apr. 20 announced the appointment of Francis X. Lyons as the agency's administrator for Region 5, headquartered in Chicago.

Browner said that Lyons, an attorney, has more than 10 years experience in federal and state government, principally on environmental matters.

The Region 5 administrator manages EPA regional programs in Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the Great Lakes National Program and cooperative efforts with state, city and county governments, industry, and public and private organizations.

Lyons has been an attorney in the Environmental Enforcement Section of the U.S. Department of Justice since Oct. 1994. He served as lead counsel on air and Superfund cases and as a member of litigation teams dealing with other environmental disputes.

He received an EPA award as a member of a Superfund Enforcement Team of the Year and Department of Justice awards for sustained superior performance of duty and outstanding service.

From Oct. 1988 to Sep. 1994, Lyons served as an Illinois Assistant Attorney General. For four years, he represented various state agencies in state and federal district court litigation, and for two years he handled environmental enforcement cases in state courts and before the state Pollution Control Board.

Lyons, 37, is a native of Chicago. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota in 1984 and a law degree from Loyola University in Chicago in 1988.

David Ullrich, acting Regional Administrator since June 1997, reverts to his previous position as Deputy Regional Administrator.

The agency said the appointments are effective as of May 3, 1999.

Contact: U.S. EPA Office of Public Affairs, Phillippa Cannon. Tel: 312-353-6218