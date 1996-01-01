infrastructure,equipment,supplies,research,development,construction,consulting,remediation,mitigation,abatement Source: Northwest Environmental Business Council

The Northwest Environmental Business Council (NEBC) was formed in January, 1997 to consolidate the efforts of five states and their individual environmental business council activities. You may be familiar with names like the Montana Environmental/Technology & Services Network, Oregon Environmental Technology Association and Washington Environmental Industry Association. Now they are all one, collected under one umbrella organization called the NEBC.

The NEBC was established to help you identify the leading professionals in the environmental industry in the Northwest. The organization is a resource for your environmental procurement needs.