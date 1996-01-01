Hydrocarbon Analyzer Source: American Environmental International, Inc. (AEI)

The Model 502 utilizes a flame ionization detection technique for the continuous measurement of total hydrocarbons, as equivalent methane. The sample gas is mixed with a fuel (normally a composition of hydrogen and nitrogen) and burned in an atmosphere of blanket air. Ions formed in the burning process cause an electrical conduction between two electrodes in the combustion chamber that is amplified by a high-sensitivity electrometer-amplifier. The electrical output of the electrometer-amplifier is linearly proportional to the quantity of flame ionizable hydrocarbons present in the sample stream. The signal is linear over a range of 0 to 10,000 ppm.

Recommended for:

Air pollution...measuring hydrocarbon emissions from industrial processes emissions.

Quantifying contaminants in ambient air or plant air.

Monitoring for fuel leakage or toxic solvents.

Detecting contaminants in vent gases from exhaust hoods and drying ovens.

Monitoring combustion efficiency and monitor LEL concentrations in process streams.

Typical Industrial Applications:



Printing Plants

Painting Operations

Pulp and Paper Plants

Oven Process Drying Applications

Textile Manufacturing

Can Coating Operations

Pharmaceutical Plants

Chemical Process Plants

American Environmental International, 725 West University Drive, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Phone: 800-343-8601; Fax: 847-342-8500