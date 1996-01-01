high technology inflatables, chemical protective clothing, cooling vests, odor control covers, vapor guards, clarifiers

A History of Structural-Fabric Excellence

Since 1947, ILC has been dedicated to the design and manufacture of superior structural-fabric products.

Whether it is protecting man from the hostile environments of space, high strength military inflatables or Vapor Guard structural-fabric covers; superior performance and durability are assured.

With 60+ engineers on staff, ILC maintains a standard of design, product testing and quality assurance unparalleled in the industry. Housed in ILC's 228,000 square foot Delaware facility are a state-of-the-art materials test lab, complete CAD/CAM capabilities integrated with precision laser cutting and custom-designed heat sealing equipment.

The consistent quality, performance and durability that are the hallmark of ILC's NASA spacesuits are also found in the over 30 years of industrial products from ILC.

Thus it is ILC's structural-fabric expertise and unrivaled commitment to product excellence which truly make Vapor Guard: The Ultimate in Odor Containment.