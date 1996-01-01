Guidebook to Doing Business in China

This environmental guidebook for conducting business in China covers Chinese environmental regulations enacted since this book's 1995 edition. "Pollution Control in the People's Republic of China: An Investor's Guide," is designed to help multinational firms understand the PRC's current and future regulatory and enforcement environment. The second (a limited) edition has 122 pages, contains analyses of the major environmental laws, and is formulated to reduce intricate issues into practical business guidance. It includes case studies to illustrate how regulations are being enforced at the local level, as well as information relating to greenfield site developments, joint-venture operations, and company acquisitions.

Environmental Resources Management (ERM), Exton, PA. Tel: (900) 601-2852, (610) 524-3790; Fax: (610) 524-3866.