gravity sand filters, clarifiers, water reuse filter systems, flocculators, groundwater remediation, continuous backwash filters

CA Title 22 Approved

Established in 1992, Applied Process Technology, Inc. designed and developed the Centra-flo™ gravity sand filter. The Centra-flo™ was designed with one thing in mind, "PERFORMANCE". The downflow, dynamic bed filter provides filtrate without backwash cycles. When combining the downward flow of water and multi-grade media, the patented Centra-flo™ offers the best performance capabilities in the continuous backwash filter market. Units are manufactured to the highest quality standards in the industry from materials such as FRP, carbon steel and stainless steel. Twelve circular and rectangular units as well as concrete modules are available for any size project. Call, fax or e-mail us for more information.