Commercial Bakery Pollution Control Source: American Environmental International, Inc. (AEI)

The company's engineering services, equipment, and experience enable it to serve as a single source for all phases of compliance for bakeries

The company's engineering services, equipment, and experience enable it to serve as a single source for all phases of compliance for bakeries: RACT analysis, compliance strategy implementation, and compliance testing and obtaining operating permits.

Phase I - Reasonably Achievable Technology (RACT) Analysis

Phase I consists of quantifying bakery emissions and comparing a bakery's potential to emit (PTE) to emission limits set by federal, state, and local regulatory agencies. If a bakery's PTE exceeds emission limits, compliance strategies must be developed. The company provides complete engineering services for RACT analysis, including stack testing, emissions inventory, obtaining synthetic minor and Clean Air Act Permit Program permits, and developing the most cost-effective options for compliance.

Phase II - Compliance Strategy Implementation

Phase II consists of implementing the compliance strategy developed during Phase I. Compliance strategies fall under three basic categories:



Process changes



Recovery of VOC's



Destruction of VOC's

The company offers both VOC recovery systems and VOC destruction systems. The Twinkleen catalytic oxidation system, a VOC destruction system, is suited for bakeries. Also provided are complete turnkey services - including design, installation, start-up, and maintenance - for all of its emission control systems.

Phase III - Compliance Testing and Obtaining Operating Permits

Phase III consists of compliance testing to meet regulatory requirements and obtaining operating permits from applicable regulatory agencies. The company offers complete compliance testing services and is experienced at preparing operating permit applications in accordance with regulatory requirements.

American Environmental International, 725 West University Drive, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Phone: 800-343-8601; Fax: 847-342-8500