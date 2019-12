chlorine, fume control, continuous emissions, digester gas purifiers, analytical instruments, data acquisition Source: STI

We build Continuous Emissions Monitoring Systems (CEMS). Though we are the leading global supplier of Total Reduced Sulfur (TRS) Systems, STI has supplied hundreds of different kinds of CEMS to many different industries -- Paper, Steel, Cement, Refinery, Utility, WTE, etc.., measuring many combinations of compounds -- SO, NOX, O, CO, CO, THC, VOC, Cl, Cl0, NH, HCL, OPACITY, FLOW, and PARTICULATE.We also supply EPA approved Data Acquisition Systems, with EDR reporting.