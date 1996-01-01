asbestos removal products, respiratory protection, dewalt power tools, monitors, lead paint removal, gloves

ASC is a Woman Business Enterprise currently supplying: Fortune 500 companies, Federal, State, and Local government, not only in the United States, but also abroad.
ASC prides itself on a large selection of in-stock merchandise with established brand names such as: MSA, North, Moldex, Miller, Rose, Lakeland, Nashua, Bouton, Bata, Lacrosse, Union Shovel, and DeWalt to name a few. We employ well-trained staff members to answer your technical questions and address your concerns in finding the "right" product for your needs. We here at ASC are constantly emerging into new venues of technology and computerized inventory, maintenance, EDI accounting and production systems to keep current on today's growing trends. Please take a moment to visit our website; www.advancedsupply.com.