air purification, drinking water, wastewater treatment, sludge, odor control, aeration

Advanced Membrane Systems and High Purity Water Systems: We offer desalination of sea water, brackish water and process waters through various membrane separation systems; deionization and UV processes to produce ultra pure water for the electronic, pharmaceutical, medical, aerospace and beverage industries; redox technology to treat commercial and industrial cooling water/fluids without chemicals; and cartridge, multi-media filtration and activated carbon equipment for batch and continuous flow applications in potable and industrial markets.
