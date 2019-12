Absorbers, Vibration,Air Strippers,Low Profile,Alarms,Flow,Bends,Pipe,Caps,Pipe,Castings,Custom Source: Victaulic Company Of America

Victaulic Company of America is the world's leading manufacturer of grooved and plain end mechanical piping components - pipe couplings, fittings, valves, accessories and pipe preparation tools. The company was certified to ISO 9001 in 1992 and has maintained this certification in regular audits since then.