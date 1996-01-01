VOC Adsorption Software Source: PACS, Inc.

PACS, Inc.oftware program calculates activated-carbon loading capacity from the air concentration and, using the Polanyi model, determines the feasibility of AC's use. The database contains solvent-recovery applications covering some 900 volatile organic compounds. The program is useful for quick feasibility evaluation, loading at regeneration, relative adsorption of different organics, and breakthrough compounds to be expected.

