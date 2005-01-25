1.25.05 -- Scientists Decipher Genome That Helps Clean Up Major Groundwater Pollutants

|
| White Paper: New Innovative Process Enhancement For H2S Scrubbers
By Q2 Technologies
Q2 Technologies and its subsidiary Scrubber Solutions have developed a new "Process" for hydrogen sulfide (H2S) removal in wet scrubbers that replaces older, difficult to control, caustic and bleach programs. The new process is self-contained and is a non-mechanical chemical system which senses, controls and records H2S levels...
| White Paper: Boiler Combustion Improvement And NOx Reduction Technology
Synterprise, LLC and ECOMB AB offer the Ecotube System for NOx reduction and combustion improvement. ECOMB AB, an environmental equipment and research company in Sweden, has developed and patented a process called "The Ecotube System", which reduces NOx emissions from boilers by 60% or more. The Ecotube System consists of two or more retractable lance tubes, located in the boiler furnace above the primary burner zone, for the introduction of high-pressure air as well as nitrogen reagent (e.g. ammonia or urea) for supplemental NOx reductions...
|Rainstore3 - Stormwater Storage Structure
Rainstore3 is a plastic structure used to store stormwater underground. Made from injection molded plastic, a single panel contains 36 vertical columns and exceeds H-20 loading, allowing the construction of driving areas, parking lots, or other small structures above the system. Downloadable product brochure available...
|Web-Enabled Consulting By Environmental And Engineering Solutions
EES has expanded our services to include web-enabled consulting. Simply post your environmental, health or safety consulting request in the work request form and our consultants will respond...
|Enterprise Asset Management
Synterprise helps organizations to design, implement and support the best solution to manage a broad range of strategic (or critical) enterprise assets, as well as link those asset-management solutions to cross-functional areas such as procurement, materials, financial management, business processes, vendor performance, reporting, etc...
|Biomatrix Gold
Biomatrix Gold™ is a natural absorbent made from sphagnum moss, made to order natural solution for environmental spills. 100% organic, lab-tested, field proven, light weight, economical, efficient, non-abrasive, non-toxic, non-leaching...
|Environmental Compliance Tool Kit
In one source, this practical service provides ready-to-use forms, procedures and tools you need to achieve — and demonstrate — compliance with today's wide range of environmental rules: hazardous waste, water, air, emergency planning and community right-to-know, and toxic chemical requirements...
|Brochure: LO-CAT® System For Hydrogen Sulfide Removal
|LO-CAT® systems have proved themselves in several industries, including oil and gas production, biogas from anaerobic digesters, coke oven gas desulfurization, CO2 purification, geothermal steam production, oil refining, odor control for municipal wastewater treatment, landfill gas, ventilation air treatment, and others...
