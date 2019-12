Product/Service

Safety Services Source: THG & Associates

The company can conduct Safety Compliance audits, Industrial Hygiene monitoring and Hearing Conservation surveys. Personnel Protection Equipment evaluations, Hazard Communication programs and Material Safety data sheets are available. The company also offers security audits, fire prevention surveys, safety program audits, crisis management plans, emergency response reviews, and safety equipment evaluations. THG & Associates, 24256 State Hgwy. 198, Saegertown, PA, 16433. Phone: 814-763-2100; Fax: 814-763-2111.