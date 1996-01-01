test.pollutiononline.com

Product/Service

Safety Accessory for Pump Protection

Source: The Duriron Co., Inc.

Safety Accessory for Pump Protection
This bulletin describes the DurcoShield(tm) pump safety accessory--a one-piece splash and shaft guard...
Request Information

This bulletin describes the DurcoShield(tm) pump safety accessory--a one-piece splash and shaft guard that envelops the open areas between the pump's bearing housing and the casing. Coated for improved corrosion resistance, this polycarbonate device deflects fluid spray from a malfunctioning seal and protects fingers and clothing from exposure to a pump's rotating shaft. The literature explains that the shield is designed for applications from -70 °F to 300 °F but is not designed as a containment or seal backup system. It is available for Mark II and III and Chemstar(r) pumps. The shield's transparency permits easy inspection of the seal area.

The Duriron Company, Inc., Rotating Equipment Group PO Box 1145, Dayton, OH 45401. Tel: (513) 226-4000 bulletin being mailed

Need More Information? Just Ask.

Click the button below to directly contact the supplier. Use it to:

  • Ask a question.
  • Request more detailed information or literature.
  • Discuss your current project/application.
  • Request a quote.
  • Locate a distributor in your area.
  • Schedule a demo.
Request Information
    Copyright © 1996-2019 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement. Subscriber Request Form.