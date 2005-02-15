2.15.05 -- RTO Performance Contracts Reduce Abatement Costs

RTO Performance Contracts Reduce Abatement Costs Attention is typically given to regenerative thermal oxidizer performance only when a specific problem or fault shuts down the system or when the system is out of compliance. Opportunities to reduce the operating cost of an RTO by improving the energy efficiency are often ignored. Because of the rapidly increasing cost of natural gas, the incentive to evaluate and improve RTO efficiency before any maintenance problems occur has never been greater...
GasWatch 2 - Hands Free Single Gas Monitor RKI's GasWatch 2 is a convenient, inexpensive, hands-free method of gas monitoring for personal protection of oxygen deficiency, carbon monoxide or hydrogen sulfide. Downloadable product datasheet is available...
V Series FTIR Moisture Analyzer MIDAC's new generation of V Series FTIR moisture analyzers has been re-engineered for dramatically reduced detection levels and increased durability under vacuum...
pDR 1000AN Airborne Particulate Monitor The pDR 1000AN airborne particulate monitor can be used as a sensor to run HVAC equipment only when needed, reducing energy costs without sacrificing worker safety or comfort...
Mini-Aerosol Spectrometer Air with multiple particle sizes pass through a flat laser beam, produced by an ultra-low maintenance laser diode. The scattered signals are detected by a high-speed photo diode and processed by a 15-channel pulse height analyzer for size classification...
Human Performance Improvement Synterprise's Human Error Limitation & Prevention (HELP) Program focuses on the interface of people with the work process and its impact on plant operations...
The high degree of RETOX RTO Primary heat recovery (typically 95% primary heat recovery) achieved is the result of regenerative heat transfer. The VOC-laden process air enters a porous bed filled with high temperature ceramic heat transfer media...
