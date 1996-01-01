oxygen generating systems, OEM electronics, pressure swing adsorption, alternative to purchasing oxygen, air separation, ozonators, airdryers

Buffalo, New York -
Engineers, consultants, and end users alike are turning to generating oxygen on site as an attractive alternative
to purchased oxygen. As a worldwide supplier of PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) oxygen systems, AirSep® Corporation's
Industrial Division offers a standard product line of 16 generations that deliver oxygen at rates of 12-4,000 SCF/hr (.32-105.2
Nm³/hr). The generators produce oxygen from compressed air at a fraction of the cost of cylinder of liquid supplies, at purities of
70-95%. Current installations include supplying oxygen for fluidized bed bioreactors, ozone generation, and most recently, odor
control at wastewater sites. Tonnage plant up to 70,000 SCF/hr (1,849.3 Nm³/hr) are also available.