oxygen generating systems, OEM electronics, pressure swing adsorption, alternative to purchasing oxygen, air separation, ozonators, airdryers

Engineers, consultants, and end users alike are turning to generating oxygen on site as an attractive alternative to purchased oxygen. As a worldwide supplier of PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) oxygen systems, AirSep® Corporation's Industrial Division offers a standard product line of 16 generations that deliver oxygen at rates of 12-4,000 SCF/hr (.32-105.2 Nm³/hr). The generators produce oxygen from compressed air at a fraction of the cost of cylinder of liquid supplies, at purities of 70-95%. Current installations include supplying oxygen for fluidized bed bioreactors, ozone generation, and most recently, odor control at wastewater sites. Tonnage plant up to 70,000 SCF/hr (1,849.3 Nm³/hr) are also available.