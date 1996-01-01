Multiple Hearth, Fluid Bed Furnaces

8-page brochure describes a line of multiple hearth and fluid bed furnaces for wastewater sludge incineration and energy recovery from biosolids. These combustion systems use innovative design features which improve the combustion process, enabling furnaces to process increased amounts of solids while meeting new regulations for sludge incineration. The technology is said to be clean, cost-effective, and when coupled with state-of-the-art waste heat recover, facilitates the reuse of sludge as a biosolids fuel. The designs are detailed in the text, along with several case studies of current projects using these systems.

