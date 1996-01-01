Independent Monitors Source: Industrial Scientific Corp.

Designed to display gas concentrations and indicate whether low- and/or high-alarm levels have been exceeded, the WorksAlone 6200 unit is an independent monitor that outputs a 4-20 mA control loop signal. Transmitters for these systems have three output relays on-board to control external devices such as fans, pumps, heater units, alarm horns, and warning lights. All alarm setpoint adjustments and calibration adjustments are performed with push-button switches. Neither measurement instruments nor potentiometer adjustments are required. The units are housed in an explosion-proof enclosure suitable for Class I, Division 1, Groups B, C and D environments.

Industrial Scientific Corporation, 1001 Oakdale Road, Oakdale, PA 15071 – 1500; phone: 412-788-4353 or 1-800-338-3287; fax: 412-788-8353

