Fixed Monitoring System Source: Industrial Scientific Corp.

Industrial Scientific Corp.han 30 different sensors to choose from, the Controller 8000 fixed monitoring system can be configured to meet most monitoring needs. This multi-channel controller monitors up to sixteen 4-20 mA transmitters, can simultaneously process multiple signals, and is set up for easy programming. Available sensors include gas sensors, smoke alarms, liquid level alarms, and noise or particulate counters. On-board contacts can activate external devices such as alarm horns, lights and pumps triggered by detected conditions at any sensor.

The system is fully programmable, providing flexibility to meet current requirements, can link to a remote computer via an RS-232 serial port connection, is tamper-resistant, and is built to withstand rugged conditions. An optional Windows-based datalogging software program is available

Industrial Scientific Corp., 1001 Oakdale Road, Oakdale, PA 15071 – 1500; phone: 412-788-4353 or 1-800-338-3287; fax: 412-788-8353


